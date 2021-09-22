The number of patients hospitalized by COVID-19 in Pennsylvania saw its largest increase in more than a month on Wednesday and the Department of Health registered another 4,394 new cases.
Across the state, 2,518 COVID patients are hospitalized, the first time since May 5 the number topped 2,500. The 97 new patients hospitalized was the largest one-day increase since Aug. 10.
In the Valley, there were 96 new coronavirus cases, including 51 in Northumberland County, 19 in Snyder, 17 in Union and nine in Montour. Wednesday's report marked the fifth time in eight days Northumberland County has had at least 50 new cases. The state also registered the fifth death in the county linked to COVID in the past week, the only death announced in the region.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Each county had at least one new case on Tuesday with 17 reporting at least 100 new cases, including 403 in Philadelphia and 380 in Delaware County.
Statewide there were 66 deaths linked to the coronavirus — 134 over the past two days — including the 379th death in Northumberland County. There have been 21 COVID-related deaths in the Valley this month. There were three in August and six in July.
Since last March, there have been 338 deaths in the Valley tied to long-term care facilities, including 224 in Northumberland County and 2,2442 total cases. There were two cases in Valley on Wednesday, one resident case in Snyder County and a staff case in Union.
The state does not provide active case counts for long-term care facilities, just cumulative totals dating back to March 2020.
State health officials reported more than 12.8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania and 67.8 percent of residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. In the Valley, 86,279 residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 2,518 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms. It marked the first time since May 5 there were 2,500 patients. On May 5, hospitalizations were on the way down after a mid-April peak of more than 3,200. On Dec. 16, there were 7,320 patients hospitalized, an all-time high for the pandemic.
Of those hospitalized, 613 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up four — and 314 were being treated on ventilators, level with Tuesday.
Among 90 patients in Valley medical facilities — up 4 from Tuesday — there were 20 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating nine patients on ventilators, down two. Evangelical has one patient on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 55 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 24 patients at Evangelical and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin, up three.
According to Evangelical hospital, 23 of the 24 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Across Geisinger’s system, as of Tuesday there were 132 patients hospitalized, and 88 percent were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials announced on Tuesday. Since May 1, the system has had 1,153 COVID patients hospitalized, 89 percent were not vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There are new active staff cases at SCI-Coal Township and USP-Allenwood according to data from the state Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.
There are four active cases at the prisons in Union County, down one from Tuesday's report. At the medium-security unit in Allenwood, there is one staff case, and are three active staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, up one. There are no active cases at USP Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) Level 3 of COVID modifications on Wednesday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reported 96 of 98 federal prisons were in Level 3 modifications.
The state Department of Corrections reported seven active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Wednesday, up two. There were 116 inmate cases statewide — up five from Tuesday — including 74 at SCI Chester, but none at SCI Coal Township. There are 105 staff cases statewide, up two from Tuesday's report.
There were still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Tuesday. The cases were both listed as less than five for residents, while there are 8 staff cases. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there were no cases among residents at the boys or girls units. Both units had less than five staff cases.
No active cases were reported at the Danville State Hospital.