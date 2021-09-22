Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. High 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.