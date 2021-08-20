Pennsylvania's unemployment rated dropped for the sixth consecutive month in July according to the state's Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) employment situation report for July.
The report was issued this morning. It noted that Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.6 percent in July. The U.S. rate fell one-half of a percentage point to 5.4 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 6.4 percentage points below its July 2020 level and the national rate was down 4.8 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 16,000 over the month due to a drop in unemployment which fell for the fifth consecutive month. Employment rose for the fifth time in the past six months.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 28,800 over the month to 5,731,800 in July.