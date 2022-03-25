HARRISBURG — February in Pennsylvania marked the 22nd consecutive month without an unemployment increase and the rate fell to 5.1 points, lowest since before the start of the pandemic.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force — an estimate of residents working or looking for work — decreased by 1,000 over the month, according to the February 2022 report released Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I). The employment count rose 12,000 to 6,042,000 while resident unemployment declined 13,000 to 328,000.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.1 percent in February. The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.8 percent in February. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percentage points below its February 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 34,400 over the month to 5,890,800 in February. Jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors. Trade, transportation & utilities — which increased by 19,200 — had the largest share of the monthly gain and set a record high of 1,155,700 jobs.
From April 2020 through February 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 82% of jobs lost due to the pandemic.