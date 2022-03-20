The state Department of Health reported 362 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the smallest increase since July 19.
Of those cases, only two were in the Valley -- one each in Northumberland and Union counties. The increase is the smallest in the Valley since July 28.
No new deaths were reported in Valley counties, but there were 38 new deaths statewide, the third largest daily increase in the last nine days. There have been 41 fatalities per day linked to COVID-19 this month, putting Pennsylvania on a higher fatality rate than last March which was 34 per day.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 923 Valley residents' and 44,049 Pennsylvania residents' deaths have been linked to COVID-19
The 362 new cases marked the ninth time in 11 days the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide.
Sixty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties — including all four in the Valley — are now seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest updates. For the second week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 11 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 22 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 13 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 15 percent over the last week, deaths were down 34 percent and hospitalizations were down 12 percent.
The CDC reports 76.9 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, while 67.4 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 651 hospitalizations statewide, down 5 from Saturday. It is the 12th consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide.
Statewide, there were 103 in intensive care units (ICUs), down one, and 56 were breathing using ventilators, the same number as reported Saturday.
There were 36 patients hospitalized locally, level with Friday’s and Saturday's reports. There were 28 patients at Geisinger in Danville and eight at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, both the same as reported Saturday. There are no COVID patients at Geisinger’s Shamokin Area Community Hospital for at least the second consecutive day.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator, again matching Saturday's report.
At Evangelical, three patient were in the ICU, an increase of two, and one was on a ventilator, the same as Saturday.
Prisons, state facilities
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood remain at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. It is the middle level of restrictions — down from months at Level 3 at the facilities — with no cases reported on Sunday for the fifth day in a row.
As of Sunday morning, 28 prisons nationally were at Level 1 (the lowest), 37 were at Level 2 and 33 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.
As of midday Friday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members,the same reports as Saturday. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
There was one inmate case -- a decrease of one -- and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 33 inmate cases and another 40 staff cases, 11 fewer inmate cases and four fewer staff cases from Saturday's report.