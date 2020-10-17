Pennsylvania reported 1,857 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the largest single-day increase since April 9, and the second largest since the pandemic started in March.
The state also reported 17 more hospitalizations, 12 more residents being treated on ventilators, and 22 new cases in Susquehanna Valley counties.
One new death in the Valley was attributed to COVID-19, a Northumberland County resident. At least one Northumberland County resident has died while infected with the virus in each of the last six days.
There were nine new deaths reported statewide.
On April 9, the state reported 1,989 new cases, the largest daily increase in Pennsylvania. At the time, the state had 18,228 cases and 338 deaths.
There have now been 180,943 virus cases and 8,457 deaths linked to the virus in the state.
Valley counties have reported 2,647 cases, including 1,327 in Northumberland County, 636 in Union County, 440 in Snyder County and 271 in Montour. Northumberland and Montour counties each had 10 new cases on Saturday and two new cases were reported in both Snyder and Union counties.
To date, 123 Valley residents’ deaths have been linked to the virus, 97 in Northumberland County, 12 in Snyder County and seven each in Montour and Union counties.
The state did not update its long-term care facilities listing, so the data remains the same from Friday’s report: 521 cases in Northumberland County (393 residents, 128 staff members), 98 in Snyder County (82 residents, 16 staffers), 81 in Montour County (64 residents, 17 staffers) and 28 in Union County (19 residents, 9 staffers).
Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation, in its Friday update, reported 100 total active cases, 81 in residents and 19 in workers. To date, the facility has has 158 cases, including 101 in residents. There are also 20 new cases of respiratory symptoms at the facility, including 16 in residents.
There are now 847 Pennsylvania residents being treated for coronavirus in hospitals, a number that has nearly doubled in three weeks (444 residents on Sept. 26). There are 92 residents being treated on ventilators, another number that has increased sharply -- from 60 on Sept. 26 -- in three weeks.
In Valley hospitals, there are 39 residents being treated for the virus and 10 on ventilators. The number of patients at Geisinger being treated on ventilators more than doubled from four to 9, while the number of patients being treated dropped from 24 to 22. Geisinger-Shamokin added one COVID-19 patient from the previous day and is now treating 11, none of them on ventilators. There are six patients -- one being treated on a ventilator -- at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, the same figures reported on Friday.
There are 42 active cases at Valley federal prison facilities, including 22 at Allenwood’s medium security facility. There are also 11 staff cases at the site. To date, 86 prisoners and one staff member have recovered from the virus at the facility.
There are four active cases at the United State Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, three among inmates.
At USP-Lewisburg, there are five active cases, four among inmates. Eighty-four inmates and 12 staff members have recovered at the facility.
The state Department of Corrections COVID-19 dashboard reports eight active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township. Six of the patients are prisoners.