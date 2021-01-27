In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, Waitress Rikkie Schleben takes down lunch orders from Tabitha Kemble, right, and her father Ken Kemble for dine-in service at Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer, Mich. Several states are loosening their coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and other businesses because of improved infection and hospitalization numbers but are moving cautiously, in part because of the more contagious variant taking hold in the U.S. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)