There are more than 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health announced this afternoon.
While there have been 4,964 negative tests across the state, there have been 108 new cases over the past 24 hours, pushing the statewide total to 479. There remains just a single confirmed case in the Valley, which was confirmed in Montour County by state officials on Saturday. One case has also been confirmed in neighboring Columbia and Schuylkill counties.
There are confirmed cases in 33 Pennsylvania counties. Confirmed cases are based on where an individual lives, not where they are being treated.
There have been two fatalities: One each in Northampton and Allegheny counties.
"Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said on Saturday. "Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home."
Dr. Levine will provide an update at 1 p.m. You can watch the livestream here.
According to statewide data, there are cases in the following counties: Adams (5), Alleghany (40, 1 death), Beaver (3), Berks (13), Bucks (32), Butler (1), Centre (1), Chester (23), Columbia (1), Cumberland (11), Dauphin (1), Delaware (43), Erie (2), Fayette (1), Franklin (1), Lackawanna (6), Lancaster (6), Lebanon (3), Lehigh (19), Luzerne (7), Mercer (1), Monroe (31), Montgomery (87), Montour (1), Northampton (21, 1 death); Philadelphia (91), Pike (3), Potter (1), Schuylkill (1), Washington (7), Wayne (2), Westmoreland (4), York (10).