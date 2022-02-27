Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their decline on Sunday, decreasing by 48 to 1,439, according to the state Department of Health.
Saturday marked the first time since August hospitalizations were less than 1,500. With Sunday's decrease, the total has gone down by 6,077 since Jan. 15.
In the Valley, there were 78 hospitalizations for the fourth consecutive day. The total in the Valley has decreased by 113 since Jan. 21.
There were 915 new infections reported on Sunday, the first time the state total was that low in a full report since Aug. 2. There have been 94,959 new cases this month and 2,634 fatalities.
There were 12 new deaths linked to the pandemic on Sunday, including one in Montour County.
Eighteen new infections were reported in Valley counties -- seven each in Montour and Northumberland counties, three in Union County and one in Snyder County.
According to the new CDC guidance, Montour, Northumberland and Union counties have high community spread, while Snyder has substantial. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Nationally, 73.31 percent of counties were showing high levels of community transmission and 1.68 percent were showing low levels.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 1,439 hospitalizations statewide, down 48 from Saturday's report.
Statewide, there were 262 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 15, and 162 were breathing using ventilators, down 2.
There were 78 patients hospitalized locally on Sunday, level with previous days’ reports. There were 63 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 19 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical’s 12 COVID patients, three were in the ICU and none were on ventilators.
Evangelical announced Wednesday it would permanently close its testing site at 11 a.m. Friday due to a reduced number of people using the facility. Patients seeking COVID-19 testing should contact their primary care provider or secure a home test kit.
Prisons, state facilities
As of Saturday, there were fewer than five cases among those receiving services and 18 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, the same figures as reported Saturday. At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services or among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services.
The department reported less than five cases among both boys and staff members at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit. There were no cases in the girls unit.
There were three inmate cases and one staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), level with Saturday's report. Statewide, there were 138 inmate cases and another 81 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had six combined cases on Sunday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, three inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood, the same figures as reported Saturday. There were six inmate cases and 15 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, the same numbers of infections as reported Saturday. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prisons.