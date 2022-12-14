The number of newly reported COVID-19 infections statewide remained relatively level in Wednesday's latest data from the state Department of Health. All four Valley counties registered fewer new cases this week than the preceding week, state data show.
State Health officials registered 13,839 new cases in the last week, 98 fewer than last week's total. Locally, there were 196 cases, down 41.
There were 135 new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide, the 18th consecutive week with more than 100. Three Valley residents, two in Northumberland County and one Snyder County resident died from the coronavirus.
Montour County registered 17 new cases, and Northumberland County logged 117 infections, the second week in a row with more than 100. Snyder County had 34 cases, while Union County registered 28 new cases.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases nationally decreased by 57 percent over the last two weeks, while COVID-related deaths increased by 103 percent. Hospitalizations were up 1 percent over the same time period.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,329 hospitalizations statewide, up 65 from last week's report. There were 165 patients statewide being treated in the ICU — up 11 — and 64 on ventilators, up eight.
There were 43 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, down a dozen from last week's total. This week’s total includes 27 at Geisinger in Danville, six at Geisinger Shamokin and 11 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Geisinger Shamokin had three patients in the ICU and one a ventilator. No Evangelical patients were in the ICU or on ventilators, according to the state report.
State facilities, prisons
Both federal prisons have increased to Level 2 COVID restrictions, the middle of the Department of Corrections’ three levels. There are 4 active inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood this week, down 21 from last week's totals. There are no cases at Lewisburg.
Nationwide, 13 facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions, 48 were at Level 2 and 36 were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there are no active staff or inmate cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 17 active inmate cases and 36 active staff cases in state prisons statewide.
There was at least one active case among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center, along with nine staff cases, up four from last week. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were no cases at the Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention facilities in Danville.