There are fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Pennsylvania for the first time since the first weeks of the pandemic according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
State health officials reported 397 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms as of noon Tuesday, the first time since March 28, 2020, the number was less than 400.
The state registered 177 new cases on Tuesday, the fourth day in a row with fewer than 200 new cases. The state did record 34 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the largest total since June 8.
In the Valley, there are three new cases, two in Northumberland County and one in Union. There were no new cases in Montour and Snyder counties, and state health officials removed 11 positive cases from Montour County's total as it reconciles information from positive tests. It is the third time in eight days Montour County's total has gone down.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by nine on Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, 397 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 91 in intensive care units — down two — and 67 on ventilators — down one.
In the Valley, there are still 14 patients being treated in local hospitals: 10 at Geisinger-Danville, and two each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has four patients in the ICU and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. The only two patients being treated on ventilators in the region are at Geisinger in Danville.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, the same number as reported for nearly two weeks.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,445 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,213 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 15 months. In Tuesday's release, there is one new resident case in Northumberland County.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 220 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases in the last 15. Forty-one residents have died.