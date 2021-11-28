There were 32 new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Sunday, making the total in the last three days 36, according to data from the state Department of Health (DOH).
The statewide daily average this month is 65.3 COVID-19 deaths per day.
This month, 1,829 Pennsylvania residents' deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It is the seventh-deadliest month of the now 21-month pandemic, which includes 258 more deaths than were recorded in November 2020.
The state also reported 4,160 new infections, the first time since Nov. 15 there were fewer than 5,000 new infections.
The total included 69 in the Valley, breaking a string of two consecutive days with more than 100 and the lowest total since Nov. 15.
There were 48 new infections in Northumberland County, 10 in Snyder, six in Montour and five in Union County. The Union County total was the smallest increase this month.
There was one new death in the four Valley counties, in Snyder County. To date, 723 Valley residents' deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see substantial community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 74.15 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.33 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 68.9 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11. State health officials also announced Monday that more than 15 million vaccine doses have been administered, including 1.4 million boosters. The state did not updated vaccination data on Sunday.
The state did not update data regarding infections in children ages infant to 18 on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The data is usually released on Fridays.
Hospitalizations
While cases and deaths have trended down the last two days, hospitalizations continue to rise Sunday, according to DOH data.
The DOH reported 3,593 Pennsylvania residents were being treated, a one-day increase of 45 and an increase of 967 over the last 14 days.
In the Valley, there have been 55 new hospitalizations over the same period, including six new patients reported Sunday, all at Evangelical Community Hospital. The number of patients (55), patients in intensive care units (9) and the patients on ventilators (5) all increased at the hospital, according to state data.
Of the patients hospitalized statewide, 816 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up 10 — and 480 were on ventilators — up 16. Both figures increased for at least the third consecutive day.
According to data provided by the state, there were 174 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Thursday. There were 38 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 25 on ventilators.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 99 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 20 at Geisinger Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilities
There were still 36 active COVID cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Sunday, the same numbers as reported since Wednesday. There were 182 staff cases statewide and 206 active inmate cases statewide, the same numbers as reported since Thursday. Of the 36 cases at SCI-Coal Township, 26 were inmate cases and 10 were staff cases, even with numbers dating back to Thursday.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there was one active inmate case and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were five inmate cases, along with one staff case. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood and none at the medium-security unit there. None of the numbers changed Sunday.
According to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), there were no cases among persons receiving services and six staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, both unchanged since Thursday.
There were less than five staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital for at least the fourth consecutive day. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were six youth cases at the girls facility and five staff cases. There were no youth or staff cases at the boys facility. Both sets of figures were the same as reported Saturday.