There were 10,127 new infections of COVID-19 reported in Friday's data release from the state Department of Health (DOH).
It was the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since Jan. 8. The most ever reported in one day was 12,884 reported Dec. 5, 2020.
There have been 438 COVID-19-related deaths and 32,642 infections reported in the last four days.
The state averaged 65.57 COVID deaths per day in November, the seventh-deadliest month in the now 22-month pandemic. To date, 33,746 Pennsylvanians' deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
The Valley recorded its fourth consecutive day with at least 123 cases, adding 185 to the total. There were five new deaths among Valley residents, marking the sixth consecutive day with at least one new death in the Valley.
Northumberland County continued to see a large number of cases, adding 108, the second consecutive day with more than 100. The average in the county per day in November was 52.
There were also 34 new cases in Union County, 32 in Snyder and 11 in Montour County.
The deaths of one Northumberland County resident, two Snyder County residents and two Union County residents were due to complications from COVID-19.
State officials also reported 128 new COVID-19 related deaths, the third day in a row with at least 100.
There were two deaths in the Valley, both in Northumberland County. It was the fifth day in a row that at least one Valley resident has died from COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 732 Valley residents' deaths have been linked to the disease.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide 69.74 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission and 3.45 percent are showing low levels.
In Pennsylvania, 69.5 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
According to the DOH’s dashboard, 15.4 million vaccines have been administered statewide, including 1.5 million boosters.
Hospitalizations
Health officials reported 57 new hospitalizations Thursday to go along with the spike in cases. Over the last 19 days, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have increased by 1,359.
Over that same stretch in Valley health care facilities, the number of patients being treated has increased by 83. There were three new hospitalizations at Geisinger and one fewer patient hospitalized at Evangelical Community Hospital.
The Valley total decreased by 12, ending a streak of six consecutive days with increases. There were 115 patients at Geisinger in Danville — down one — 23 patients at Geisinger in Shamokin — down five — and 52 at Evangelical Community Hospital — down six.
The DOH reported 3,985 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 879 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — 42 more than were reported on Thursday — and 475 — four more than Thursday — were on ventilators.
There were 37 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up one — nine at Evangelical Community Hospital — up two — and nine at Geisinger-Shamokin — up one.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 19 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating five, the same numbers as reported on Thursday.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 32 cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Thursday, down three in a day and down eight since Wednesday, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). There were 24 inmate cases and eight staff cases. Statewide, the total number of cases in DOC prisons increased by 29, all prison staff. There are now 301 inmate cases and 234 staff cases.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were two active inmate cases and no staff cases — the same numbers as reported Thursday — according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Both at the low-security unit and USP in Allenwood, there were no inmate cases and two staff cases, the same numbers reported Wednesday and Thursday. There were no prisoner or staff cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood.
There were seven staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five staff cases at the girls unit and no youth cases. There were no youth or staff cases at the boys facility. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
The Selinsgrove State Center also eported fewer than five staff cases and no cases among clients receiving services.