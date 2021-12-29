Hospitals and emergency services in York and Scranton will receive federal assistance beginning next week to support health care systems hit by COVID-19.
A day after announcing the approval of the federal strike teams, Department of Health (DOH) Acting Secretary Keara Klinepeter and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield said the federal government has identified York and Scranton locations for teams.
According to a release from the state, beginning on or around Jan. 3, teams will arrive at the Scranton Regional Hospital and WellSpan York to increase acute care capacity by opening approximately 30 additional acute care beds between the locations. Key supports include increasing general medical and surgical beds for COVID-19 positive patients and additional staff to work collaboratively with current hospital staff. Strike Team members will be deployed to Pennsylvania for 30 days.
“This federal support will help alleviate pressure felt throughout the health system so there is more capacity to treat people who need hospital care,” Padfield said. “We will continue to work with our county emergency managers to ensure needed resources are met on a local level throughout the commonwealth.”
Officials at local hospitals said this week they were unsure if the federal help would eventually reach Geisinger or Evangelical Community Hospital. On Wednesday, there were 181 COVID patients hospitalized at the three Valley hospitals, including more than 100 at Geisinger in Danville.
“At this time, we don’t know how the distribution of federal strike teams will impact Geisinger hospitals," Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender said Wednesday. "We do know that across our system, we are seeing some of the highest volumes of hospitalized COVID patients as we have throughout the pandemic while also facing the most severe shortage of nurses we’ve seen in years. We are always open to working with other organizations when help is available.”
“The data is clear, by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, individuals are far less likely to be hospitalized after testing positive. We need all Pennsylvanians to do their part to support their local hospital and get through these winter months," Klinepeter said. "This includes getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, testing when necessary, and staying home if you’re sick.”