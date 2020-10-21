SUNBURY — For the second time in as many days the Shikellamy School District is reporting a positive case of COVID-19.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he received notice of a positive case of a student who attends Oaklyn Elementary School.
"The student was last in school on Oct. 19," he said. "The district is currently working with the Department of Health on this matter and contacting the family involved in contact tracing.
Oaklyn Elementary will remain open, Bendle said.
The news comes a day after Bendle announced a second positive test of a high school student. The student had not been in school since Oct. 2. The high school will also remain open, Bendle said.
This is the fourth student to test positive since the district started classes in September. On Sept. 4 a high school student tested positive, while on Oct. 12, the district reported its second case, this one at Chief Shikellamy Elementary school
"This situation is evidence that our district and our parents are working together to keep our schools as safe as possible," Bendle said.
Bendle said if a child displays any symptoms or has had direct contact to someone who has tested positive, to keep the child home and the school will work with the family to provide the child school work.