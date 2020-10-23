School officials at Danville and Mount Carmel Area school districts confirmed new COVID-19 cases at their elementary schools on Friday.
Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the district was notified Friday morning of a positive case of a Primary School student. Boyle said the student was in the school on Wednesday. Boyle said the school will not close the school following a discussion with the Department of Health.
Danville's primary school was closed last week — students in kindergarten through second grade did remote work — due to a series of positive tests.
Also, on Friday, Mount Carmel Superintendent Pete Cheddar said a student who was last in school on Monday had a confirmed positive test. Contact tracing is underway, Cheddar said, but the school will remain open.