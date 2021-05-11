SUNBURY — Lackawanna College student Celina Mull dropped out of high school in her sophomore year, but now the small business owner from Beaver Springs is graduating this weekend from the Sunbury branch and plans to further her education.
Mull and Sunbury resident Lauren Leitzel are two of 11 Lackawanna Sunbury students graduating this weekend as part of either the Fall 2020 class or the Spring 2021 class.
Mull, 28, a mother of two — one child with special needs — a wife and owner of a dog grooming business called Fairytales Grooming Salon, said she can't say enough great things about Lackawanna and Sunbury Center Director Philip Campbell. She is among 11 students from the Sunbury location located at the Sunbury Plaza at 1145 N. Fourth St. who will graduate in a virtual ceremony on Sunday.
"I am very excited to take the next step," said Mull, who will earn her associate's degree in business administration on Sunday.
She earned her General Education Diploma through PA CareerLink Northumberland, Snyder, Union Counties in Sunbury and then helped tutor others for a short period of time. Three years ago, she heard an advertisement on the radio for Lackawanna and went to meet Campbell even though she had already been accepted into Lock Haven University.
"I decided to go with Lackawanna," said Mull. "It was a lot closer and more affordable. It was nicer because it was more personal with small class sizes. He (Campbell) went above and beyond to help me get to this point. All of the instructors at Lackawanna do everything they can to help you succeed."
She did her second semester pregnant and taking care of her 1-year-old. She came back for her third semester four weeks after having her daughter; Campbell made sure she had a space to deal with the needs that being a new mother presented.
"I could do evening classes," she said. "I could get my kids ready in the morning, go to work and then go to classes. It was a mix of online and on-campus classes."
Her goal is to pursue a bachelor's degree in psychology at Susquehanna University. Lackawanna does not have that specific program.
The only disappointment is not having an in-person graduation, she said.
Leitzel, 19, will also graduate on Sunday with an associate's degree in business. She plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in human resource management from Bloomsburg University.
Leitzel started taking classes in 2019, a year before she graduated from Shikellamy High School in 2020, at a discounted rate.
"I saved a lot of money," she said. "It was cost-efficient and close to home. The classes they didn't offer at Sunbury I was able to take online."
Leitzel said she enjoyed the small class sizes and the frequent one-on-one time with the teachers.
"I built the necessary stepping stones to my future," she said.
Eleven students graduating
Mull and Leitzel are two of 11 students from the Sunbury campus who are graduating with a combination of the Fall 2020 and the Spring 2021 semester. Overall Lackawanna College expects to be graduating 460 total students with a combination of students who completed their programs in the Fall 2020 and the Spring 2021 semester, said Campbell.
While the graduation is virtual due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the novel coronavirus has not had a major impact on the daily operations, said Campbell.
"We have not had to close the school due to any exposures or positive cases," he said. "We have had some students who had to stay away because they tested positive, they were exposed to someone who was positive, or they were just not feeling well and did not want to put others in harm's way in case they came back positive."
Because of the small classes, Lackawanna was able to maintain social distancing in the classrooms, he said.
"We also installed cameras into the classrooms, so if a student is out due to an exposure or testing positive, our instructors can now stream the class and the student can attend virtually," said Campbell. "That has been really helpful for students so they do not get behind on the lectures and classroom interactions."
The Lackawanna College 2020-2021 virtual graduation ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. May 16 at 1 p.m. It will be streamed live on www.lackawanna.edu.