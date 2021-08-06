Bucknell University and Susquehanna University each announced face masks are required in all public indoor and academic spaces regardless of social distancing and vaccination status.
The masking measure began Wednesday at Bucknell while Susquehanna’s begins Monday and will remain effective at least through Sept. 12.
Both universities are returning to in-person instruction without remote options this fall. Classes begin Aug. 23.
Masks aren’t required outdoors at Bucknell. At Susquehanna, unvaccinated persons are required to mask-up if they can’t maintain 6 feet of social distance.
Bucknell cites rising case counts of COVID-19 in Union County. There were 22 new cases in Union County in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, the day the rule was instituted. In the previous two seven-day periods Union County had 9 and 2 new cases, respectively.
In Snyder County, the seven-day period ending Thursday, the date of Susquehanna’s masking announcement, saw 18 new cases. The previous two seven-day periods saw 1 and 8 new cases, respectively.
Weekly testing for COVID-19 begins Wednesday for Bucknell employees who aren’t fully vaccinated or who haven’t submitted their vaccination status. This includes those with just one dose of the two-dose vaccines.
Students with Bucknell-approved vaccine exemptions and those who are partially vaccinated must also take weekly tests. The university requires all students to have been vaccinated by Aug. 1 ahead of their return to campus.
Susquehanna students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Sept. 13. Unvaccinated students must submit to weekly testing and unvaccinated staff must provide test results weekly.
