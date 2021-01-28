The fastest way to achieve herd immunity with COVID-19 may be to pay people to get vaccinated, two Susquehanna University professors say.
Matthew Rousu, dean of Susquehanna’s Sigmund Weis School of Business, and Nick Clark, associate professor and chair of political science, wrote in an editorial published in the financial publication Barron’s, that paying people might expedite the process.
“This incentive would not be enough to sway the hardcore skeptics, but our results suggest that modest payments can lead to a large increase in vaccination rates,” Clark said. “This would help the country reach the herd immunity threshold as fast as possible, at which point cases will start to decline, and life will begin to feel normal again.”
Rousu and Clark base their position on the findings of their recent study conducted with Jay Corrigan, professor of economics at Kenyon College, which used controlled auctions to estimate how much Pennsylvania college students would have to be paid to get the seasonal flu shot.
They found that half of the students in their sample said they needed no compensation to get vaccinated, meaning they’d be willing to get a flu shot if it was free and relatively convenient. Of those who turned down the free shot, 60% said they’d get vaccinated for $20 or less. And more than 90% would agree to get the shot in exchange for $100 or less.