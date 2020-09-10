Susquehanna University reported its first presumptive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday night.
In the email, school officials said the presumptive positive COVID-19 case was found in a wastewater test for the Buenos Aires residence complex. The school says it has prepared for its first case for weeks and is implementing safety procedures.
The university is the midst of a staggered return to campus. First-year students returned in late August, followed by seniors last week. Sophomores and juniors are to begin reporting to campus in the next 10 days.
Bloomsburg University reported 19 more cases among students, Bucknell reported two more cumulative cases and Penn State halted team activities for several programs after 48 new athletes tested positive.
Bloomsburg University’s new cases push the school’s total to 286, including two employees. Of those cases, 23 students are isolating on campus and 206 have recovered.
Bucknell’s online dashboard now shows three active cases and 15 cumulative cases of the virus. On Tuesday, the dashboard showed four active cases and 13 cumulative cases.
Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics disclosed neither the teams that had paused activities nor the identities of the individuals who tested positive. It did state that it did not believe the transmission of COVID-19 occurred during team activities. Members of the affected teams will isolate and quarantine, according to the department.