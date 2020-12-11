SUN Area Technical School will move to all remote learning for three days starting Monday due to four positive COVID-19 cases.
"Today, the SUN Area Technical School has been notified of four positive COVID-19 cases within the 14-day rolling window as identified by the PA Department of Health guidelines," said Jennifer Hain, administrative director, in a news release. "In accordance with the most recent guidelines, the size of our school, and in consultation with the DOH, SUN Tech will switch to remote learning for three days starting on December 14th."
Hain said the state will conduct contact tracing and SUN Tech will follow cleaning protocols. It's the first switch to remote learning at SUN Tech this school year.
On Thursday, all students, who have not been asked to quarantine by the school nurse or the state Department of Health, should plan to return to the school.
"We do not anticipate this transfer to remote learning to last more than the three days specified," Hain said.