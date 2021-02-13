SUNBURY — Sunshine Corners Assisted Living home is closed after reports of a COVID-19 case which brought in the state officials to the facility, according to Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer.
The facility, located at 613 Market Street, was notified Saturday afternoon it would have to remove the 13 residents that were currently living in the building, Backer said.
Backer said members of General Healthcare Resources Inc., a contracting nursing agency through the state Department of Health, arrived at the facility late Friday to inspect after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
Backer said a resident had a medical emergency and when the individual arrived at a Valley hospital that person tested positive for COVID-19.
"That set off the alerts to the state and they sent in the agency to check on the facility," Backer said. "Once they arrived they informed us they found water and sewage issues that needed to be addressed."
Backer said residents are in the process of being moved for the time being and the structure will be shut down, sanitized, and inspected by a third-party commercial building inspector.
Sunbury code officials remain at the facility and are blocking off all entrances, for the time being, Backer said.
Backer said the owners of the structure, which he did not identify, are working with the state and city to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.
This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available.