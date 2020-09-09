SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will be discussing a letter Sunbury officials sent to the board in support of district leaders allowing 500 fans to enter Friday night football games at the Shikellamy Braves Stadium.
The letter comes after Sunbury Council members Jim Eister, Rick Reichner, Josh Brosious and Chris Reis said they paid attention to the Shikellamy school board work session last week and were saddened to hear that not all parents may be allowed to attend games.
Gov. Tom Wolf has recommended no large gatherings of more than 250 people, which would leave football players on just the Braves side with less than a ticket each.
No visiting players' parents would be able to get inside to see their child participate.
The councilmen along with Mayor Kurt Karlovich sent Shikellamy board president Wendy Wiest a letter Wednesday.
"We, as Sunbury City Council, are painfully aware of the seriousness and significance of COVID-19 today," the letter written by Karlovich said. "We are also of the opinion that, with specific safety requirements established, an outdoor setting capable of ensuring social distancing, along with the use of masks, is as safe as any other venue where people are currently gathering, and is probably safer."
Karlovich went on to say, "By and through this correspondence we wish to ensure the Shikellamy Board of Education and School District that spectator attendance at school functions on school property, and specifically at the open-air football stadium, soccer fields, cross country course, tennis courts, etc., will not in any way be curtailed by the City of Sunbury," he wrote. "Further, we openly endorse any school policy which will allow parents, grandparents, and/or others, to attend all school events in which proper safety precautions relative to COVID-19 may be taken.
Karlovich said the council believes parents have the right to attend.
"We believe it is certainly in the best interest of all students for their parents, and/or others, to attend events in case of injury, but also for the morale and general mental well-being of all of our participating students and families in the Shikellamy School District," Karlovich wrote.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he appreciates the city's support, has received the letter and will bring it up at Thursday's voting meeting.
Bendle said the ultimate decision on allowing 500 fans into the stadium is up to the board.
Shikellamy does not open its season at home so if the school board allows the 500 to attend it would be on Sept. 18.
"I believe this is a great day for the Shikellamy School District and the community," Brosious, who is also a teacher and track and field coach inside the district, said.
"This is a good example of people working together to solve a problem for the community. I am happy that parents would be allowed to enter and watch their children. It's about doing the right thing and I believe we have done that for parents."
Shikellamy's school board meets at 7 p.m. and it will read the letter and discuss the options.
"I am thankful for City Council and the backing we are receiving," director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said. "I am in full favor of allowing 500 fans into the stadium as long as it is done correctly. If city council is willing to go ahead and back us so these kids have some sense of normalcy I am 100-percent behind it."
Other districts are paying attention.
With their scheduled Loyalsock game canceled due to COVID-19, Warrior Run district officials are still looking to schedule a replacement game.
At a recent school committee meeting, board members discussed how to deal with ticket disbursement.
With the Governor's mandate that the event accommodates no more than 250 people, that left very few options for spectators in the stands.
"Once you account for team personnel, including players, cheerleaders, and band members, that doesn't leave much more than 40 tickets available for parents to watch their kids play," said Warrior Run School District Superintendent Alan Hack.
The final recommendation was to give tickets to parents of seniors who were participating in the game event.
Hack noted that their discussions "were about the full season, but really we're talking about this Friday night. So much can change. Day to day things change. We'll have to play this by ear.
"Let's say we are able to get a replacement team for [this] Friday night, Hack said. "We will give our senior parents the first choice for tickets. If we make it to the next home game ... something might change."
The Selinsgrove Area School District is collaborating with stakeholder groups to prioritize student participation and family access to events, Superintendent Frank Jankowski said.
"For many of our extra-curriculars, the 250 limit is not too restrictive," he said. However, we are disappointed with the lack of flexibility we are afforded for Friday night football/band/cheerleading events."
Jankowski said he is speaking with other districts about listening to the community.
"We are currently in discussions with other school districts and are listening to our community for unique ways we can show continued support for our students and their families," he said. "We are also providing live-streaming viewing opportunities for our events held in our stadium. Generally speaking, we are dually focusing on maximizing student participation and family viewing capability. Families need to have the opportunity to support their children when they compete and/or perform."
Councilman Jim Eister said he is set to vote at the Sept. 14 meeting. "We are fully supporting the parents and our Shikellamy school district," he said. "Let the parents go see their children. This is an easy decision to make."