SUNBURY — Three Sunbury Councilmen want city officials to allow 500 people at outside gatherings were social distancing can be done properly in an effort to allow parents to attend Shikellamy football games this fall.
Councilmen Jim Eister, Rick Reichner and Josh Brosious said they think it is absurd to not be able to have parents come to football games to see their children play. The councilmen are responding to the Shikellamy School District school boarding from Thursday night where the board discussed the options for fans after Gov. Tom Wolf said outdoor events can only have 250 people.
Shikellamy school board members expected they would only have about 80 tickets remaining after both teams, coaches, trainers, workers, referees, media, security and medical personnel were inside the stadium. That would limit ticket availability for parents of both home and visiting teams.
"I understand the school board is discussing options and with the number of people on both sides of football teams it would not allow for parents to come to games," Eister said. "To me this is insane."
Eister said he wants City Council to approve an ordinance allowing 500 people to attend events that can be controlled and allow for safe social distancing.
"The stadium is a big enough that putting 500 people in there would look still look empty," Eister said. Shikellamy superintendent Jason Bendle said the district's stadium holds 6,024 people.
"My main concern is that if a child were to get hurt and the child is from out of the area, we no longer have a hospital in the city and the parent would not be able to be there with their child right away," he said. "This is a serious issue to me and I want our parents of our own children here in Shikellamy to be able to attend these games."
"We have to take a look at this and be reasonable," he said. "To not have parents of players there to see their children is just not right."
Brosious, who is also a teacher and assistant coach for track and field inside the district, said allowing parents to attend is the right move.
"I am in full support of 500 people attending these games," he said. "As long as it is done in a safe manner with social distancing and masks would still need to be required. It is the right thing to do for parents and for athletes. Parents have the right to know their child is safe during competition. The city needs to show that they support their local athletes and this is one way we can prove it."
City Administrator Jody Ocker said she is in favor of upping the number to 500 which Superintendent Jason Bendle said would cover one to two tickets to every player on both teams and allow parents from both sides to attend.
Ocker said she would be speaking with city solicitor Joel Wiest on whether or not the city can defend the ordinance if the state where to take action.
"It seems reasonable to allow it because of the capacity of the stadium to support social distance for that crowd size," she said. "However, the legality of it is another question."
Wiest said the city can vote at their Sept. 14 meeting to issue a letter of approval that 500 people can enter the stadium even though the city doesn't have rights to the property. Shikellamy opens the season on the road on Sept. 11 and then hosts Jersey Shore on Sept. 18.
Wiest said the city does have the power to make sure all events are following the recommendations of the state that are within city limits.
"This 250 people is a recommendation and not a law," Wiest said. "We believe the Shikellamy stadium is more than big enough to allow safe social distancing for 500 people to enter. The district would have to monitor it and have a gated entry, which they do."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he is also in favor of letting in 500 fans.
"This would help us because there will be a lot of people attempting to hang out near the stadium and fence and behind the stadium to see the games," he said. "As long as they can do everything safely, which I have no doubt they can, I am very much in favor of this."
School directors Wendy Wiest and Jennifer Wetzel also voiced approval for the move.
"I am in favor of allowing as many people as we can safely accommodate and I am thankful for the city to be considering this," Wiest, the board president, said.
"I am thankful for the city's support to allow a safe number of spectators in the stadium," Wetzel said. "Everyone is working together to make the best of the situation."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he will be in touch with the city and the option will be brought back to the board for their Sept. 10 voting meeting.
"I will be speaking to the board and we thank City Council," Bendle said.