SUNBURY — McGuigan's Public House in downtown Sunbury is open for business today, where patrons were sitting outside for a meal and beer while waiting for news if Northumberland County would be moving to green soon.
Kim Tramutola, 52, of Shamokin, and her daughter Shyna Tramutola, 23, of Selinsgrove, saw McGuigan's Public House open and the mother and daughter stopped for lunch.
"This is awesome," Kim Tramutola said. "I think everyone is excited to get out and about and today was a great day to be outside and enjoy the company of my daughter over lunch."
McGuigan's owner, Scott Johnson, said he developed a plan by setting up tables, made out of wrapped plastic barrels, with plywood on top as a safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the state's phased-in reopening plan, restaurants operating in yellow and green counties reopen outdoor dining beginning today.
Johnson, who is living in New York City, said he has been following all the laws and recommendations, and did his best to develop a plan for customers to come to his establishment, sit outside and enjoy the fresh air while eating and drinking.
"We are doing all we can through this," he said. "We are taking every precaution and set up the tables to be socially distanced."
McGuigan's is opening for outside seating through the week and will have limited hours of operation. The pub plans on having live music on certain nights outside, Johnson said.