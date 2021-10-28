SUNBURY — A block along N. 8th Street in Sunbury is closed for what police say is a drug investigation.
Police closed the 100 block of N. 8th Street after 11 a.m. this morning after police say they issued a search warrant at a home.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare and Sgt. Travis Bremegin say a home is a subject of a drug investigation.
Police from multiple locations are on scene. Officers from Sunbury, Northumberland, Selinsgrove and a K9 unit from Watsontown are currently inside the home, Bremigen said.
Police say the street will be temporarily closed while the investigation continues.
Bremigen said no other information will be released at this time.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.