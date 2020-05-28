The Sunbury River Fest Festival, scheduled for this August, has been canceled, Derrick Backer, executive director of Sunbury Revitalization Inc. announced Thursday.
The River Festival was scheduled for Aug. 14-15.
The move was made after Gov. Tom Wolf announced additional guidance on Wednesday limiting gatherings to 250 people even in the state's green phase of COVID-19 mitigation.
"Given Governor Wolf’s latest Guidance on Dining and Professional Sports in the Green Phase Order, the SRI Board of Directors has decided to cancel the River Festival that was to be held summer of 2020," Backer wrote. "Also, in accordance, the Hill Neighborhood Council has decided to cancel Hill Night Out."
Backer said SRI officials are working on smaller, alternate events for the city.
"While River Festival is an extremely important fund raising event for SRI, the safety of the public is of paramount importance," he wrote. "As such, instead, the SRI Board plans on holding an alternative, smaller event that will appeal to the citizens of Sunbury and that will promote the businesses of Sunbury. The SRI Board will monitor the Governor’s announcements and guidelines for proper planning while adhering to the Governor’s guidelines, and when the time is appropriate, will announce further details on that event."
Backer said in place of Hill Night Out, the Hill Neighborhood Council is hosting a hill work party to help residents with outdoor beautification projects on their homes July 17 and 18.
Lat month the annual Sunbury Celebration was also canceled until 2021, including the popular fireworks display that draws thousands to the city in July.