SUNBURY — Face masks are no longer required inside the Sunbury YMCA, according to an announcement from Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell.
On July 27, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated masking recommendations stating the “CDC recommends all unvaccinated persons wear masks in public indoor settings.” Based on emerging evidence on the Delta variant, the CDC also recommends fully vaccinated persons wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
This week, counties within the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA service area entered into the substantial level of transmission category.
In response, effective on Monday, the Sunbury YMCA is implementing a face mask requirement for all employees, members and guests. Masks are to remain on throughout facility usage, especially within common areas such as the fitness center, group exercise and cycling rooms, locker rooms, hallways and other locations. Masks may be removed when exercising on a piece of equipment if the member can be socially distanced.
Masks may be removed while actively participating in sports, recreation activities, group exercise and cycling classes. Masks must be worn when entering and exiting an exercise room and while setting up equipment
Exceptions to the requirement include individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, mental health condition or disability; individuals for whom wearing a mask while working would create an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task as determined by local, state or federal regulators, or workplace safety guidelines; individuals who would be unable to physically remove a mask without assistance; individuals who are under 2 years of age; and individuals who are communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired or has another disability, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.