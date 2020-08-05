SUNBURY — The 2020 Sandwich Stroll scheduled for later this month is canceled, according to Sunbury Revitilitzion Inc.
SRI on Wednesday announced that the event scheduled for Aug. 15 had limited vendor commitment to participate and low ticket sales due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the very limited participation, some of which is the result of concern over potential COVID-19 health risks, the Business and Economic Development Committee, in collaboration with the Executive Committee, determined it would be best to cancel this event for the 2020 season.
"It is with regret that we cancel this event," said Aimee Buehner, co-chair of SRI's Business and Economic Development Committee. "We had hoped it would be able to happen, but with businesses and the community focusing on long term impact and daily uncertainty, it is understood that events have been widely affected. We look to support and promote our community and businesses in any way possible, and thank you all for your continued support of SRI."
SRI Executive Director Derric Backer said it is "unfortunate" that the event will not take place this year.
"But we understand the immense financial pressure businesses and the general public are under during these times," he said. "We at SRI are looking forward to continuing to support our local businesses and the residents of Sunbury.”
The original event was postponed from June due to the pandemic. More than a dozen eateries usually participate, including The Squeeze-In, McGuigan's Public House and Little Addy's Cafe.
Little Addy's Cafe owner Tammy Koonsman, whose restaurant is located at 438 Market St., was last year's judge's choice winner.