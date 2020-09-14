There are two more COVID-19 cases within the Selinsgrove Area School District, superintendent Frank Jankowski said in an alert to the district community this afternoon.
According to a letter from Jankowski, there is one case in both the high and middle schools that are "household connected" and the students were "reported to be exposed over Labor Day weekend."
Jankowski said neither student has been in a district building since exposure.
"Currently, we do not feel there has been any exposure to students or staff as a result of these two cases," Jankowski said. "We do not anticipate any school-based contact tracing to warrant the need for anyone to quarantine. This is due to the timely response by the family and the fact that the students have not been physically at school since their exposure to COVID-19."
Selinsgrove also reported a positive case in its middle school last week.