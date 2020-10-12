A student at Chief Shikellamy Elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19, superintendent Jason Bendle said this morning.
According to Bendle, the student has not been in school since Oct. 5.
Bendle said the district is working with health professionals and the state Department of Health. State health officials have recommended the school building remain open, Bendle said.
"We are in the process of contacting families whose child would have been in class with the student last week with the instructions from the Department of Health," Bendle said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.