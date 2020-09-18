SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district is prepared to host 500 individuals for the home football opener against Jersey Shore tonight.
The Shikellamy board of directors voted 9-0 last week in favor of allowing 500 people — including players, coaches and game officials — into the stadium for home football games, despite a warning letter from Pennsylvania Interscholastic Atheltic Association Executive Director Robert Lombardi. The PIAA is recommending districts follow state guidance of no more than 250 fans.
Sunbury City Council on Monday also voted to support the move.
"With the support of Sunbury City Council, a total of up to 500 individuals will be permitted at all outdoor athletic competitions," Bendle said. "For stadium events, the 500 total will include athletes, coaches, band members, cheerleaders, and those assisting with the game which is approximately 222 individuals."
That leaves about 278 tickets — including those of school directors who donated their allotted two tickets back to the district to be used for parents or relatives of players on either side.
"Tickets will be distributed by providing two tickets for each Shikellamy athlete, band member, and cheerleader," Bendle said. "The opposing team will be provided at least one ticket per athlete."
Those individuals who receive a ticket will need to bring their ticket with them to the stadium and pay the $5 entrance fee, Bendle said.
"Spectators will need to wear a face-covering at all times, practice social distancing, and be respectful of others during these challenging times," Bendle said.
Fans will all enter at the game gates but then will split into sections on either side of the stadium that holds more than 6,000 at capacity. Bendle said the district has put in place additional portable bathrooms, fencing to separate the home and away fans, and hand sanitizer throughout the stadium.
Concession stands will not be open, he said.
"The district and City Council have worked together to provide this opportunity for parents and guardians to see their children perform or participate," Bendle said. "For all Shikellamy fans who will not be able to attend, live streaming information will be available on the athletics page of our website so the Shikellamy Braves can be watched from home."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said his department will be at the game Friday.
"From what I have seen the district, under Dr. Bendle, has taken every precaution to make this as safe as possible," he said. "We as the police department will be there just to monitor things and we want everyone to be safe."
The only other district in the Valley to go above the state's recommendation fo 250 fans at public events, is the Shamokin Area School District. Shamokin will permit 490 people into the stadium.
The district is not charging admission and the concession stands will not be open, according to the plan. A total of 214 tickets will be distributed to all Shamokin Area players and cheerleaders.
The band will perform prior tot he game and parents won't need tickets to enter to watch. The band and those parents must leave the stadium after the performance.
Others weighing options
In Selinsgrove, Superintendent Frank Jankowski said the district is still weighing options.
"For many of our extra-curriculars, the 250 limit is not too restrictive. However, we are disappointed with the lack of flexibility we are afforded for Friday night football/band/cheerleading events," he said. "We are currently in discussions with other school districts and are listening to our community for unique ways we can show continued support for our students and their families."
Jankowski said the district is providing live-streaming viewing opportunities for our events held in our stadium.
"Generally speaking, we are dually focusing on maximizing student participation and family viewing capability," he said. "Families need to have the opportunity to support their children when they compete and/or perform.
Lewisburg is playing its games at Selinsgrove High School and will follow the same protocols as Selinsgrove.
In Mount Carmel, the district is making its best effort to comply with the 250 fans recommendation, Athletic Director Greg Sacavage said.
"However, we are mindful of the safety of our athletes, as well as our opponents and recognize the need of parent's availability at scholastic athletic events.," he said. "If there is an overage to the 250 number, it will be limited and close to that number."
Line Mountain won't plan its home opener until Oct. 9. Superintendent Dave Campbell said the district will be allowing 250 fans which allow parents of all Line Mountain players, and 44 tickets to be distributed to away player's parents.
Campbell said the Line Mountain School board will meet on Tuesday and fan attendance will be discussed.
In Danville, Dean of Students Chris Johns said Danville is distributing a specific number of guest passes for each player from both the home and away teams.
"We are not distributing passes to the general public at this time," he said. "This would change if restrictions are loosened. This number of guest passes varies based upon the size of the visiting team. We prioritize our senior football and cheer parents we determining the number of passes at each game. Our band is performing for their families at an event prior to the start of the football game. The number of allotted tickets is quickly accounted for when you take event personnel into account, as well."