About 85% of adults ages 18 and over in the United States had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the 15% who haven’t gotten at least one shot have a variety of reasons.
A survey conducted earlier this month by the U.S. Census Bureau shows people haven’t gotten shots due to everything from concern over potential side effects to difficulty accessing a shot.
The data come from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey (HPS) of those who were unvaccinated against COVID. In the survey, “vaccinated” here refers to adults who have received at least one dose of any COVID vaccine, and “unvaccinated” refers to adults who have not received any shots to data.
As of Tuesday, more than 503 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. Those who have chosen not to get vaccinated are younger, on average, than those who had been vaccinated. Roughly 75% of the unvaccinated were under age 50.
In the survey, unvaccinated adults who responded could select more than one reason why they have not gotten a shot.
Nearly half of the respondents — 49.6 percent — said they remain concerned about possible side effects and 27.9 percent are waiting to see if it’s safe, while 42.4 percent said they don’t trust the vaccines. Another 35 percent don’t trust the government.
Less than 25 percent said they aren’t sure if the vaccine will protect them and a similar number “don’t think COVID-19 is that big of a threat.”
Less than 10% reported that they hadn’t gotten the vaccine because their doctor had not recommended it.
About 2% reported not getting the vaccine because of difficulty obtaining it.