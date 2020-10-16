Susquehanna University will delay the start of its spring semester and eliminate spring break and Bloomsburg University will continue with mostly remote classes in a three-session semester this spring, according to announcements from both schools on Friday.
Susquehanna will conduct 14 consecutive weeks of in-person instruction beginning Jan. 25. The new schedule also allows students to take finals on campus, according to a release from the university.
Bucknell and Penn State have also announced the delay of the spring semester and the elimination of mid-term break.
According to Susquehanna officials, “classes will start at staggered times and be available in a variety of ways — in-person, hybrid and online — to ensure a safe and engaging learning environment.”
Susquehanna plans for all students to move into their on-campus housing at assigned times between Jan. 20-24. More details about those days will be announced after the fall semester is completed. Students will also have the option to study remotely.
Under the revised spring 2021 calendar:
The semester starts one week later, with classes beginning Monday, Jan. 25.
There will be no midterm break.
Instruction ends Friday, April 30.
Final examinations will be administered on campus Monday through Thursday, May 3-6.
On Saturday, May 15, degrees will be conferred on 2021 graduates at an on-campus commencement ceremony, as permitted by federal and state health guidelines.
At Bloomsburg, most students will have classes in all three sessions of spring, which are Spring I (full semester, Feb. 1 to May 13), Spring II (Feb. 1-March 23), and Spring III (March 24-May 13). The semester is being broken up so the school can maximize face-to-face instruction while maintaining social distancing, according to university officials.
Classes will be taught using face-to-face, scheduled online, unscheduled online (where class materials and assignments are provided remotely but there is no scheduled class) and blended instruction, which is some combination of the other three.