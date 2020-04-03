Susquehanna University has delayed its commencement until Aug. 9 amid the coronavirus outbreak, university officials announced Friday afternoon.
Commencement was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 13. Degrees will still be conferred to all students eligible to graduate on that date.
Additional details will be announced in the coming months, including a weekend of special events for seniors and an abbreviated Senior Awards Ceremony.
Susquehanna announced on March 16 that faculty and students would transition to online instruction for the remainder of the semester.
Bucknell University postponed its graduation until Sunday, July 19. Graduation weekend had been scheduled for May 15-17 with commencement on May 17.
Bucknell still plans to issue degrees on May 18 to all undergraduate and graduate students eligible to graduate.
Bloomsburg University postponed its graduation until August. Penn State has also postponed its spring commencement and has not set a new date.