Susquehanna University will delay the start of its spring semester and eliminate spring break as it continues to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.
The university will conduct 14 consecutive weeks of in-person instruction beginning Jan. 25. The new schedule also allows for students to take finals on campus, according to a release from the University.
Bucknell and Penn State have also announced the delay of the spring semester and the elimination of mid-term break.
According to the university, "classes will start at staggered times and be available in a variety of ways — in-person, hybrid and online — to ensure a safe and engaging learning environment."
Susquehanna plans for all students to move in to their on-campus housing at assigned times between Jan. 20-24. More details about those days will be announced after the fall semester is completed. Students will also have the option to study remotely.
Under the revised spring 2021 calendar:
- The semester starts one week later, with classes beginning Monday, Jan. 25.
- There will be no midterm break.
- Instruction ends Friday, April 30.
- Final examinations will be administered on campus Monday through Thursday, May 3-6.
- On Saturday, May 15, degrees will be conferred on 2021 graduates at an on-campus commencement ceremony, as permitted by federal and state health guidelines.