Susquehanna University will extend its spring a week in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic with classes scheduled to resume March 23, university president Jonathan Green announced this afternoon.
"We continue to place the utmost importance on the well-being of our students, faculty, and staff, as well as the broader University and Selinsgrove communities," Green wrote in a statement on the university's website. "Although Susquehanna does not have any reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19, we are taking several steps in the interest of our community’s health and safety. Our decisions here are informed by guidance from public authorities and decisions made by other institutions of higher education."
Green said the university will push to have students finish the semester in time. "We are exploring online alternatives for students who are not able to return to campus for the remainder of the spring semester, including if circumstances require a longer-term physical campus closure. We will provide an update by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18," Green wrote.
According to the release, all non-essential University-sponsored travel is canceled for faculty, staff and students, including regional, national, international, and already booked business trips. As an alternative, hosting meetings via online technology is encouraged. These travel restrictions do not include essential travel, which must be cleared through Risk Management. For example, employees can still return from a business trip that is already in progress, with precautions for self-quarantine when warranted.
Additionally, all university-sponsored events between now and March 22 are suspended, including athletics events and alumni gatherings. SU is restricting non-employee visitors to campus also during this period.