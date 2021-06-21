Susquehanna University became the latest university to announce it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students returning to campus in the fall.
“As advised by the American College Health Association, vaccination not only offers protection against disease transmission, but it also protects those unable to get vaccinated themselves,” said David Richard, professor of biology and Susquehanna’s COVID-19 coordinator. “A vaccinated student body also will allow us to return to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy.”
Susquehanna announced in April that it will return to full in-person instruction for the fall 2021 semester. There will not be a remote learning option.
Bucknell also announced it will require students to be vaccination before returning to campus. Bloomsburg University is not requiring vaccinations, but fully vaccinated students will not need to pre-test for COVID, participate in surveillance testing, or quarantine if exposed to the virus, per the latest CDC guidelines. Bloomsburg is offering a dozen scholarships to students who are vaccinated.
According to a release from SU on Monday, all 150 students present on campus this summer have already been vaccinated, allowing them to successfully reside and work on campus while hundreds of employees prepare for the beginning of the fall term.
Most staff have also returned to work on campus since the start of June, and three-fourths of SU faculty and staff have reported that they are fully vaccinated.