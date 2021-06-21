Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.