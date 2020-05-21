Susquehanna University will start the fall semester earlier and students will finish the semester remotely after leaving campus before Thanksgiving in response to evolving guidance from public health officials regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic.
According to a release from the university, the fall semester will begin a week early, fall break will be eliminated and in-person classes will end before Thanksgiving. Students won't return to campus until the spring semester after leaving on Nov. 20.
“These adjustments will help to reduce the risk of infection associated with students returning to campus following break travel, while allowing us to offer 13 consecutive weeks of on-campus instruction and activities,” said Dave Ramsaran, provost and dean of the faculty at Susquehanna.
Under this new calendar, the fall 2020 semester classes begin Monday, Aug. 24. There will be no midterm and on-campus instruction will end Friday, Nov. 20. The last week of classes will be held remotely beginning Nov. 30, with finals administered remotely beginning Dec. 7.
Move-in and move-out dates and times will be assigned to each student at a later date, taking into consideration applicable social distancing guidelines at that time.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.