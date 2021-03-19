SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May honoring the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020.
In announcing the ceremonies to be held at three separate times over the weekend of May 15 and 16 for the 2021 graduates and another ceremony on Saturday, May 22 for the 2020 graduates, President Jonathan Green noted the difficulty both graduating classes faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They have endured an academic journey unlike any graduates who have come before them, marked by extraordinary challenges and remarkable perseverance," Green said. "We look forward to celebrating on campus with them and their families."
To ensure a safe environment, Susquehanna will host three separate graduation ceremonies in the field house of the James W. Garrett Sports Complex. They will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 16.
The 2020 graduates will be able to participate in an in-person ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22. An additional event may be added if necessary.
By limiting the number of graduates at each ceremony, the university will be able to safely seat up to four guests - with tickets- for each graduate.
"The only word I can think of is thankful. I’m thankful to at least have the opportunity to walk and have commencement," said Jeffrey Alboum, a 2021 graduate with an early childhood education degree from Hillsborough, N.J. "I will be able to include my (two) brothers and parents so I’m grateful they will be able to come and see me walk and grab that piece of paper."
The commencements will be live-streamed and recorded to accommodate individuals unable to attend in person.
"I thank the Class of 2020 for the patience and grace they have extended over this past year. We look forward to reuniting with them at the graduation ceremony they so deserve," Green said.
Spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said Friday that Bucknell University had no updates to its graduation plans at this time.
Bucknell previously had chosen May 23 as the commencement date for the class of 2021. It will be the school's 171st graduation.
Audra Wilson, president and chief executive officer of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, will be Bucknell's commencement speaker. Wilson, a 1994 Bucknell graduate, was hand-selected by members of the graduating class, as with previous speakers.
Susquehanna University has not announced a graduation speaker.
Bucknell also still plans to hold a live event for the Class of 2020 and expects to announce those plans by the end of the month.