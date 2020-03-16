Susquehanna University will offer online instruction to its 2,300 students beginning Monday, March 23 and plans to resume in-class instruction on April 6.
The announcement came from President Jonathan Green Monday afternoon.
"Students who wish to continue to learn via virtual instruction through the remainder of the spring 2020 semester will have the opportunity to do so,” he said in a message posted on the university website.
At this time, the date to move back to campus is scheduled for Sunday, April 5.
Susquehanna extended spring break last week. Students were on break last week and university officials extended break through this week.
