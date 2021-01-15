Task force launched to seek COVID-19 vaccine equity in Valley

Citing a lack of information and coordination, the directors of two Valley human service agencies created a task force dedicated to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Joanne Troutman of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Sue Auman of the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency said the task force is a work in progress. It includes county commissioners, emergency management directors, Agency on Aging staff, Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.

Task force partners span a five county area: Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union.

Troutman said the focus will be on advocating for the rural Susquehanna Valley that vaccine distributions be consistent and timely. Part of that includes gathering information from state and federal government and parsing it for easy public access. Troutman plans to have United Way’s 211 hotline updated where people can simply dial the number and find up-to-date information on the vaccine in the Valley.

Without a dedicated county or regional health department, Auman and Troutman said they fear the Valley could be an afterthought in the national vaccination process.

“We saw how disparate testing operations were for people in the availability of testing, frequency and cost. We know vaccine distribution is happening and we need to start getting ready,” said Auman, who will lead the task force.

Auman said part of that disparity is because there are no Federally Qualified Health Centers in the Valley. Such entities receive public health funding, qualify for enhanced Medicare and Medicaid benefits and offer a sliding fee scale in underserved areas.

Another barrier is continued changes to the state’s distribution plan. Auman said it’s been updated 8 times and the vaccine has only been available on a restricted basis about 1 month. She pointed to Snyder County, which she said has no designated vaccination distribution site and as a result could lag behind neighboring counties without dedicated coordination.

“I am a little bit mystified as to why there hasn’t been more attention to public health on the rural side of things. There’s really no one doing this in rural communities,” Troutman said.

Auman and Troutman said the task force will advocate on the Valley’s behalf to ensure it’s not ignored as the vaccine becomes more broadly available. Even now, they said there’s disparity. Citing data from the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, they noted how 6 of 23 skilled nursing centers haven’t confirmed the receipt or scheduling of a first-dose clinic. Among 30 other facilities like personal care and assisted living facilities, just 7 hosted or were scheduled to host an initial vaccine clinic.

Troutman said the local United Way would utilize its resources to share information across multiple platforms to let the public know about vaccine availability, efficacy and safety. The two vaccines cleared for emergency use by the federal government have about a 95% efficacy rate after two doses are administered, according to massive clinical trials held this year. There are no reports of widespread severe side effects.

Vaccines are currently available to long-term care facility residents, frontline medical workers and some other hospital staff at risk of exposure. Both Geisinger and Evangelical hospitals are offering the vaccine to people qualified to receive it now under the state’s guidelines. Guidance to schedule an appointment and general information about the vaccine is available at both www.EvanHospital.com/virus/ and www.geisinger.org/covidvax.