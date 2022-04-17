Have you even seen Pennsylvania’s state fish? If you have, you don’t need me to tell you that it’s absolutely beautiful. The native brook trout is becoming an increasingly difficult fish to find. Sensitive to not only acid rain, but water temperature as well, these handsome fish can only be found in the cleanest, purest cold mountain streams.
Though called trout, these fish are actually members of the char family. While many anglers ignore these fish, mainly due to their small size, they’ve been one of my favorites since boyhood.
While hatchery trout are bigger and often more accessible, the native brookie has a lot to offer in their own right. Living in and growing in typically small waterways, the brookie seldom reaches the length of 10 or 12 inches. This is due to the lack of food in such waters. A fish may only be 4 to 6 inches in length and still be a mature native. Should the fish’s head appear to be large compared to its body, that is a sure sign of a lack of food. Because of the high competition for food, many brook trout are incredibly aggressive, striking baits fast and hard. It’s not at all uncommon to see such fish attack nightcrawlers or even crayfish almost as large as themselves.
Why do I like fishing for those delicate little mountain dwellers so much? Well, for starters it brings back memories not only of fishing with my father as a youngster, but also of my own daughter’s adolescence. Seeing my daughter Jamie sneaking towards the water so as not to spook the fish and then dropping in a barbless hook holding a red worm was a true joy to this old angler’s heart. Often, in short order, a giggling Jamie would hook up to one of these beautiful little fish. Add the scenic surroundings like miniature waterfalls, and blooming laurel bushes and itís not hard to understand why such trips were so special to my family.
Fewer and fewer anglers pursue brook trout these days, however for those willing to put in the time and effort, good fishing can be found throughout many of our state forests. Fishing for brookies can be an incredibly relaxing experience. Once you’ve walked deep into the forest there is no road noise, no fellow anglers, no litter — just you and the sights, smells and sounds of nature.
Should you decide to pursue these tiny trout, please consider practicing catch and release. Not only are these fish becoming harder and harder to find, they are incredible delicate and easily injured. With this in mind, always pinch down your barbs, whether using natural or artificial baits, and always wet your hands first if you must handle a fish to release it. In the case of a swallowed hook, I would suggest simply cutting the leader as short as possible. Often the fish will survive.
When fishing for natives, don’t be surprised to encounter other wildlife as well. The one and only time I ever came across a baby woodcock chick was while pursuing brookies. Other creatures encountered while in remote stream bottoms include grouse chicks, turkey poults, whitetail fawns and rattlesnakes. Like myself, all of these critters seem to enjoy the solitude that remote locations can provide.
Next time you find the hustle and bustle of life working on your nerves, grab your license and a bit of fishing tackle and head out in search of Pennsylvania’s state fish. A day in the deep woods along a tumbling mountain stream can be soothing to your soul, providing the peace of mind we all need from time to time.