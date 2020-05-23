Northumberland County has nine more confirmed COVID-19 cases and a third death according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health on Saturday.
Snyder County, which had not had a new case in nearly a month until Friday, had three more confirmed cases on Saturday. As the state continues to reconcile data, state health officials also removed nine cases from Union County, which now has 52 cases after data showed 61 on Thursday and Friday.
State health officials announced 725 news cases and 112 deaths on Saturday. It marked the 13th consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 new cases.
Since the state began tracking COVID-19 cases in March, there have been 66,983 cases. Of that total, 59 percent of patients have recovered.
The state's death total surpassed 5,000 on Saturday and now stands at 5,096.
The death in Northumberland County is the Valley's fifth fatality. Along with the three in Northumberland County, one has been confirmed in Union and Snyder counties.
There have now been 304 case in the Valley: 164 in Northumberland County, 52 in Union, 50 in Montour and 38 in Snyder.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Montour and Snyder counties are among 17 that will move into the "green" phase on May 29.
Statewide, there are now 1,578 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 332 on ventilators.