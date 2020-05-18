A third Valley personal care or nursing home — in Union County — has a positive COVID-19 case, state health officials confirmed Monday afternoon.
According to the state Department of Health, an employee at an unidentified Union County facility has tested positive. Two facilities in Union County have one case, while one resident of a Northumberland County location has tested positive.
Pennsylvania health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the eighth day in a row new cases have been fewer than 1,000. The Department of Health also announced 87 new deaths, pushing the statewide total to 4,505.
There have been 277,553 negative tests have been conducted statewide, health officials said.
The statewide total of confirmed and probable cases in the state is now 63,056 with 822 new cases on Monday. There were six new cases in the Valley, four in Union County and two in Northumberland County.
Locally, since health officials began tracking data in March, there have been 277 cases: 143 in Northumberland County, 51 in Union, 50 in Montour and 33 in Snyder.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,626 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,111 cases among employees, for a total of 15,737 at 561 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out the state's total deaths, 3,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
According to state data, 1,885 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, up 77 from Sunday afternoon. There are 386 residents on a ventilator, down 28 from Sunday. In Montour County, eight patients are being treated on ventilators.