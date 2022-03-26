There were three new COVID-19 infections reported in the four Valley counties on Saturday, the fourth time in the last seven days the number was three or fewer.
There were two new cases in Northumberland County and one new case in Union County.
One of the state's 28 new deaths linked to COVID-19 was a Montour County resident. Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day at least one Valley resident died from COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 929 have died in the Valley.
Statewide, there were 660 new cases, marking the third consecutive day the total was higher than the state's seven-day rolling average (599) but the ninth consecutive day and 15th time in 16 days with fewer than 1,000.
Fifty-nine of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest updates. Eight counties, including all four in the Valley, were at the medium level. For the third week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 10 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 14 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 29 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 21 percent over the last week, deaths were down 3 percent and hospitalizations were down 20 percent.
The CDC reported 77 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.5 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 516 hospitalizations statewide, down 15 from Friday. It was the 19th consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide. It was the fewest COVID hospitalizations statewide since Aug. 2, 2021.
Statewide, there were 83 in intensive care units (ICUs), the same as reported Friday, and 51 were breathing using ventilators, down three.
There were 30 patients hospitalized locally, the same number as reported Friday. There were 23 patients at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and two at Geisinger Shamokin. Evangelical's total decreased by one and Geisinger Shamokin increased by one on Saturday.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator. Both of Geisinger Shamokin’s COVID patients are being treated in the ICU.
At Evangelical, the only patient in the ICU was on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
As of midday Saturday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and no staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, the same reports since late last week. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
There were no active cases — among staffers or inmates — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 19 inmate cases — up four — and another 29 staff cases — down three. Eight prisons statewide have inmate cases as of Saturday morning, while 16 prisons have staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. No cases were reported among prisoners or staff at either facility.
As of Saturday morning, there were 47 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 34 were at Level 2 and 17 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.