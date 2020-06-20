Pennsylvania health officials announced 504 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the state surpassed 81,000 total cases and 6,400 deaths.
The state Department of Health estimates now that 77 percent of the state's 81,266 patients have already recovered. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
There are 6,419 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths.
There are three new cases locally, two in Northumberland County and one more in Union. That brings the Valley's total of confirmed cases to 470: 256 in Northumberland, 85 in Union, 68 in Montour and 61 in Snyder.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
There are 721 Pennsylvanians hospitalized for COVID-19, including 153 on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,000 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,034 cases among employees, for a total of 20,034 at 658 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,381 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Twenty of Northumberland County's cases are at ManorCare-Sunbury, according to data from the facility's parent company HCR-ManorCare. The latest data released from the Ohio-based company shows 16 patients and 4 workers at the long-term care facility have tested positive. The facility is also awaiting results on tests to 47 patients and 88 employees.
Approximately 6,180 of total Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
On Friday, the DOH reported more than 4,000 close contacts of COVID-19 cases have been identified and monitored to date through the contact tracing efforts of 500 trained contact tracers throughout the state, including 130 state health nurses. These efforts include the support from the six county health departments and four municipal health departments who have primary responsibility for all efforts inside their jurisdiction.
“We are now equipped with hundreds of contact tracers that can help us mitigate the spread of this virus, but we still need Pennsylvanians to be alert as COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities,” Levine said. “We are proud to partner with dedicated individuals and organizations across the state to protect our neighbors who have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19. We encourage everyone to remain alert as we all continue to fight this ongoing virus.”