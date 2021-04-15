Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled to be held in Northumberland County next week.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Custom Care Pharmacy, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc., and Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, are partnering for two clinics.
The first is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the Northumberland County Aging Office at 322 North 2nd St. in Sunbury. The second clinic is also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 at the Central Susquehanna Opportunities Building on East Arch Street in Shamokin.
Both clinics will be administering Moderna injections. Vaccines are available to individuals over the age of 18.
To register for the Sunbury clinic, click here. Second dose appointments will be held May 18.
To register for the Shamokin clinic, click here. Second dose appointments will be held May 20. For those with transportation issues, LATS has five stops at the CSO location throughout the day.
If you do no have internet access, call the county's Area Agency on Aging office at 570-495-2395 to schedule an appointment.