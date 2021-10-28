SUNBURY — Two people are in custody following an incident on N. 8th Street in Sunbury involving multiple police agencies serving a sealed search warrant, according to Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen.
Bremigen said one female and one male are in custody and arresting officer Trey Kurtz is handling the case. Charges are forthcoming, police said.
Police closed the 100 block of N. 8th Street after 11 a.m. Thursday after police say they issued a search warrant at a home. The road was reopened after the warrant was served. Bremigen said the investigation will continue.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare and Bremigen say a home is a subject of a drug investigation.
Police from multiple locations were on scene. Officers from Sunbury, Northumberland, Selinsgrove and a K9 unit from Watsontown were inside the home, Bremigen said.
Bremigen said no other information will be released at this time.