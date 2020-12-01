MILTON — Two students and a staff member at Milton Area School District tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Cathy Keegan today.
Two high school students and an elementary employee tested positive on Nov. 27, Keegan said in a statement.
"Working in collaboration with the PA Department of Health, we identified no students or staff who were around the affected individuals,” said Keegan. "This is due to the building closures at the high school and the Thanksgiving break, which mitigated the impact of those needing to quarantine."
Additionally, she said, individuals identified as having been in close contact with the staff member have been notified by the school district. These individuals are currently in quarantine.
"Our instructional schedule remains the same,” said Keegan.