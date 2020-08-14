Two more Northumberland County residents have died due to COVID-19 and one more virus-related death was linked to a Northumberland County long-term care facility, according to new data released mid-day Friday.
The state Department of Health reported 829 new cases statewide, including eight in the Valley, and 36 new deaths.
The two new deaths push Northumberland County’s total to 17. Three Montour County residents and two residents each in Snyder and Union counties have died due to the virus, according to the state.
The Valley’s total number of cases increased to 1,027. There were three new cases each in Snyder and Union counties, which increased to 116 and 279 total cases respectively. Northumberland County’s total increased by two to 526 and Montour County’s total remained at 106.
The coronavirus death toll in Pennsylvania is now 7,445, with 5,056 of the deaths linked to long-term care facilities.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 134 residents and 25 staff members have been infected. The residents total is one fewer than it was on Thursday.
Long-term care facilities data and overall case data is updated separately by the state. State health officials have repeatedly said it takes a few days to reconcile all of the data it receives.
Six residents and six staffers at six long-term care facilities in Montour, Snyder and Union Counties have been infected, the same numbers as Thursday. No deaths have been reported at any of those facilities.
Statewide there have been 122,950 cases of the virus. The state estimates that 78% of patients who have tested positive have already recovered. Statewide, 1,304,739 patients have tested negative.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,285 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,209 cases among employees, for a total of 24,494 at 890 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
Approximately 8,826 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.
Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center did not report any new cases for the second consecutive day. The total number of cases at the facility remains at 57.
The Bureau of Prisons is reporting one fewer case of COVID-19 today, 64 total, in Lewisburg and Allenwood prisons. The bureau reported 56 cases among inmates, including 22 active cases, and eight cases among staffers, five active.
State health officials also report 585 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 fewer than on Thursday. There are 103 patients being treated on ventilators, a daily increase of seven.
Philadelphia reported an increase of 147 cases in Friday's data.